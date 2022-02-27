Over 60% of bird shops islandwide fail one or more basic welfare conditions: Acres

SINGAPORE - In one especially appalling example of bird shops cramming birds in cages, an undercover investigation found 49 finches in a single cage.

Now, local wildlife rescue group Acres has made specific recommendations to the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) after it surveyed 31 shops islandwide, with 61 per cent failing one or more of the most basic welfare conditions for birds.

The terms are set out in the Pet Shop Licence Conditions guidelines set by the National Parks Board (NParks). AVS is under NParks.

More than 30 per cent of the shops displayed sick, diseased or injured birds, and more than 25 per cent did not provide clean drinking water.

Almost half the shops did not give adequate space for birds to move freely and comfortably, with cages not large enough for all to stretch their wings and tails completely.

Also, more than 40 per cent of the birds in the shops lived in overcrowded cages.

Under such dirty and overcrowded conditions, birds are more prone to distress, falling ill and developing a poor appetite.

These effects lead to other behavioural problems like feather plucking, loss of feathers, stress and fights.

Although the findings mark an improvement in welfare conditions for birds from those in a separate undercover operation in 2016, where 75 per cent of 36 shops flouted at least one of these minimum conditions, Acres co-chief executive Anbarasi Boopal said there is a lot more room for improvement.

Some of the 31 shops inspected during the new report were also in the report in 2016, but some closed and new outlets have opened.

The key to improving the situation further is to have more precise definitions of welfare, said Ms Anbarasi, 38, who oversaw Acres' undercover investigation, done from October 2020 to February 2021.

"The underlying root cause of many welfare concerns are the unclear definitions for overcrowding and space requirements that these diverse species of birds need.

"Hence, from this report, we would like to focus on the recommendations for the review of the bird licensing conditions for shops and code of animal welfare for bird keepers,"she added.

Acres met with the AVS to discuss the investigation report in January, suggesting that guidelines should be revised to specify exactly how much space a bird needs in a cage in a pet store.

For instance, a cage is currently considered overcrowded when all the birds inside cannot spread their wings simultaneously.