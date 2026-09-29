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Over 2,000 requests, mainly from small retailers, for one-month extension to clear non-BCRS stock: NEA

Most applications came from smaller retailers, including provision shops, neighbourhood convenience stores and standalone food shops.

SINGAPORE – More than 2,000 requests were made by small retailers and non-profit organisations for a one-month extension to clear their stocks of drinks that do not comply with the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS), the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Sept 29.

These applications are mainly from smaller retailers such as provision shops, neighbourhood convenience stores and standalone food shops, said the agency.

Of the more than 1,600 applications processed, about 85% have been approved, said NEA.

Factors such as the nature of the business, the number of outlets owned by the company, the applicants’ existing stocks of non-BCRS-labelled products, their ability to clear the existing stocks by Sept 30, and their efforts and plans to deplete the existing stocks were taken into consideration.

“NEA is expediting the processing of the remaining applications, which are mainly those that were recently submitted,” it added.

The agency had on Sept 18 said that small retailers may apply for a one-month extension until Oct 31 to clear stocks of drinks that do not comply with BCRS.

Under the scheme, all plastic bottles and cans from 150ml to 3 litres must be labelled with the 10-cent deposit mark from Oct 1, or they cannot be sold.

Customers pay an extra 10 cents for each drink purchased under the scheme but get the money back when they drop the used containers into a reverse vending machine, also called a Return Right machine.

Under the Resource Sustainability Act, those found guilty can face fines of up to $10,000 and/or up to three months’ jail.

NEA had said that it recognised that some small retailers, from neighbourhood convenience stores to family-run provision shops, may need a little more time to clear their existing stock of non-BCRS-labelled beverages.

They can register with NEA by Sept 30 for a grace period until Oct 31, and submissions will be reviewed individually.

BCRS was launched on April 1, with more than 1,000 machines becoming operational on the same day. The transition period was extended from three months to six months to give producers and retailers more time to clear old stock, and will end on Sept 30.

NEA on Sept 29 said that smaller retailers who have been granted the grace period have been reminded not to bring in any more new stock that is not BCRS-labelled and to clearly indicate to customers the non-BCRS-labelled stock, which is not subject to the 10-cent deposit.

Meanwhile, applicants who were not granted the grace period are to clear all non-BCRS-labelled stock by Sept 30.

Smaller retailers who have not applied and continue to face challenges clearing their remaining stock of non-BCRS-labelled beverages are strongly encouraged to register with NEA by Sept 30 at go.gov.sg/retailer-non-bcrs-stock-extension-request.

NEA will assess each submission based on the retailer’s circumstances and notify applicants of the outcome.

Non-profit organisations will also be allowed to distribute donated unlabelled bottles and cans to their beneficiaries by Oct 31, provided that they register with NEA by Sept 30. They can register for the extension at go.gov.sg/bcrs-registration-for-non-profit-organisations.

As at Sept 28, the non-profit organisations allowed to receive and distribute non-BCRS-labelled beverages until Oct 31 are: