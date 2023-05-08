On the ground at night with Singapore’s Spider-men

SINGAPORE - We turned our headlamps towards the mute darkness of the forest and swept the warm fluorescent beam across the ground.

As our searchlights lifted the forest floor from anonymity, specks of orange, green and blue light twinkled like stars on the ground.

Spider eyes.

“Spiders’ eyes shine in the dark because of a phenomenon called eyeshine and this happens because of a layer of cells behind the retina that reflects light back through the retina,” retired ambassador and spider expert Joseph Koh informed us.

Most nocturnal animals have eyeshine, as this reflection of light through their eyes for a second time allows them to see better in the dark, said Mr Koh, 74. Some spiders that hunt without webs are more dependent on such night vision.

On a Friday night in April, The Straits Times joined Mr Koh, his wife Koh Peifen and fellow spider enthusiast Chris Ang for a night walk near a forest fringing a public carpark in Springleaf, to learn how amateurs can search for spiders.