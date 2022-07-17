Old MRT train parts get new life as benches, handrails, plant holders in HDB towns

SINGAPORE - Residents in most towns can expect to see new benches, safety handrails and plant holders made from old MRT train parts installed in the neighbourhood.

The project aims to upcycle at least 1,500 MRT seats into benches for void decks and other communal locations, as well as 1,400 handrails that will be repurposed as safety handrails for less mobile residents.

About 900 intercom panels and LED light covers found in trains will also be converted into plant holders for use in community green spaces.

The upcycling effort is being undertaken by all 15 People's Action Party (PAP) town councils to repurpose old MRT train parts to cut waste and add to the community environment, the party announced on Sunday (July 17).

By 2025, around 14,400kg of reinforced plastics, metals and other hard-to-recycle materials from old trains will be upcycled instead of tossed in landfill sites, said PAP.

The initiative, which was officially launched with an exhibition in Woodlands Drive 50 on Sunday (July 17), will help town councils to save some $275,000 in cost of amenities, said the PAP.

Project vice-chairman Hany Soh (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) said: "With this project, we target to relieve Semakau of about 14,400kg of waste, doing our part to prolong its lifespan."

Pulau Semakau is Singapore's only landfill and is expected to be fully filled by 2035.

Ms Soh added that MRT trains are a central pillar of the Singapore identity and said that residents will feel a sense of familiarity when they see the repurposed materials.

These upcycling ideas were adapted from survey and public consultation feedback by residents, who were asked for suggestions on how old parts from trains could be reused.

Ms Soh told The Straits Times that more forms of upcycled amenities may be rolled out in the future.

She said: "We will look at how viable and suitable these suggestions are and how they can be used, depending on each town council."

She added: "For Marsiling-Yew Tee, we've targeted most of the studio apartments, where there are a lot of seniors. While waiting for lifts or vehicles, those with mobility issues can use the benches installed."

The launch event, held at a multipurpose pavilion in Woodlands, was attended by more than 50 residents, volunteers, media and other guests.