From old clothes to furniture and laptops: What and where to throw, donate or recycle

It's the time of year when many Singaporean households are decluttering their homes to start the year fresh. In the process of spring cleaning, some items can be given a new lease of life – either through donation or recycling – instead of being thrown into the general waste bin.

While more households are recycling this year, the National Environment Agency (NEA) says many still do not know how to identify recyclables and how to dispose of them properly.

This interactive guide will help you to identify the correct items that can be placed in the blue recycling bin, also known as Bloobin, to conserve and recover valuable resources, thereby prolonging the lifespan of Semakau, Singapore’s only landfill.

Disposing of old items

Click on the items to find out if they can be recycled