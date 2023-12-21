From old clothes to furniture and laptops: What and where to throw, donate or recycle

It's the time of year when many Singaporean households are decluttering their homes to start the year fresh. In the process of spring cleaning, some items can be given a new lease of life – either through donation or recycling – instead of being thrown into the general waste bin.
While more households are recycling this year, the National Environment Agency (NEA) says many still do not know how to identify recyclables and how to dispose of them properly.
This interactive guide will help you to identify the correct items that can be placed in the blue recycling bin, also known as Bloobin, to conserve and recover valuable resources, thereby prolonging the lifespan of Semakau, Singapore’s only landfill.
Disposing of old items
Click on the items to find out if they can be recycled
ILLUSTRATION: SPH MEDIA
While there is no need to sort recyclables before putting them into the blue recycling bin, it is important to ensure that the items are clean to reduce contamination. For example, plastic takeaway food containers and drinking cans containing food and drink remnants will contaminate other recyclables in the blue recycling bin. The contaminated items cannot be recycled, but will be incinerated and sent to the landfill instead.
NEA data shows 40 per cent of items in the blue recycling bin cannot be recycled because they are either contaminated with food and liquid waste or should not be thrown into Bloobin in the first place.
Items that cannot be recycled include reusables such as old clothes, shoes and toys. Bulky items such as furniture and renovation waste, as well as Styrofoam and disposable utensils, are non-recyclable too.
You can donate, repair or resell your reusable items through the avenues listed on NEA’s waste management page.
Every blue recycling bin has a label on what can and cannot be recycled. As a rule of thumb, common household items made from paper, metal, plastic and glass can be recycled. If unsure, you can check if your item can be recycled using the Recycling Search Engine.
Decluttering your study room
Click on the items to find out if they can be recycled
ILLUSTRATION: SPH MEDIA
E-waste such as printers, laptops, tablets, mobile phones, batteries and cables can be recycled – but not through the blue recycling bin. These items have their own e-waste recycling bins that are located in shopping malls, community centres, supermarkets, retail outlets and 24-hour Shell petrol stations across the island. NEA has listed the e-waste collection points on this website.
You can also opt for your e-waste to be collected by ALBA E-waste Smart Recycling, NEA’s appointed partner, at a fee. For bulky items like furniture, you can check your Town Council’s bulky item removal services.
Cleaning the kitchen
Click on the items to find out if they can be recycled
ILLUSTRATION: SPH MEDIA
When items are recycled correctly, less waste goes to Semakau, Singapore’s only landfill that is projected to be full by 2035.
Recycling right starts with knowing what you can and cannot put in Bloobin. You can always check the blue recycling bin’s label or refer to the Recycling Search Engine when in doubt.
Three steps to recycling right
ILLUSTRATION: SPH MEDIA