Oil patches cleaned up from East Coast Park beach, water quality remains normal

SINGAPORE - Patches of oil were seen on the shoreline at a section of East Coast Park on Saturday (June 29).

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said that it received a report at 8.04am that there was a smell of oil off East Coast Park.

MPA immediately dispatched its patrol craft to the seaward side of the reported area to investigate, as well as began cleaning up the small patch of oil sighted off the park's carpark C.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, an MPA spokesman said that the source of the oil spill is unknown as there was no report of an oil spill incident prior to Saturday's incident.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said that it had been alerted to oil patches along the shoreline at the area on Saturday.

Cleanup operations began at 10.15am and were completed at 4pm on the same day.

Water quality sensors in the vicinity showed that coastal water quality is in the normal range, said an NEA spokesman.

Related Story Long stretch of trash found along beach at East Coast Park

MPA is investigating the incident.