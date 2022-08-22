NUS students find way to help recycle medicine packaging

Thousands of people take prescription medication daily in Singapore and throw away the packaging strip without a second thought.

About five million medicine strips are thrown away every month in Singapore, said Ms Sophia Ding, founder of student initiative the Green Doctors Programme, and final-year civil and environmental engineering student at the National University of Singapore.

But none of the strips - made of plastic and aluminium heat-sealed together with glue - can be recycled unless they are first separated.

It is difficult to separate the materials in this multi-layer packaging, so the strips are usually discarded as general waste.

Plastic is a well-known pollutant while aluminium is widely sought after for use in a range of sectors.

To avoid having to throw them in incinerators, a group of engineering students from the National University of Singapore (NUS) came up with a chemical recycling method to separate plastic from aluminium and salvage both components.

They can then be sent to recycling companies.

The Green Doctors Programme was born last August when a pharmacist from the National University Hospital (NUH) approached the NUS department of Civil and Environmental Engineering to find a way to reduce medical waste.

Every month, commonly prescribed medicine at NUH accounts for about 200,000 strips being used up.

Chemical recycling involves adding substances to the waste materials to break down their structures.

Ms Ding declined to elaborate on her team's process to salvage the plastic and aluminium in the medicine strips, as it is still in the early research phase.