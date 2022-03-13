NUS scientists to study construction workers' risk of heat stress

SINGAPORE - Scientists here will start a new study into how susceptible construction workers are to heat stress at their worksites and dormitories next month.

Forty employees' and migrant workers' core temperatures and thermal demands will be tracked as they work, allowing scientists to propose solutions to reduce and prevent workers' heat stress.

This will be especially pertinent as climate change is expected to bring in higher temperatures and possibly more heatwaves in future.

The study is part of Project HeatSafe, which was started in 2020 to find out how rising temperatures affect the health and work productivity of groups of people in South-east Asia. The research project is based in the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Rising temperatures are increasing the threat of heatwaves across Asia, and countries in the region will be hit with more punishing drought conditions by the end of this century, the United Nations' climate science body said in a new report last month.

Singapore's heat woes are compounded by the humidity and the urban heat island effect, where heat trapped by built-up areas in the day is released at night. This means the urban areas here are much warmer than the rural parts.

The new study's lead principal investigator, Associate Professor Jason Lee from NUS' Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine), said people at higher risk of heat-related complications in a changing climate include outdoor workers, people working or living in less-ventilated environments, and seniors with existing conditions such as cardiovascular disease.

While heat-induced death and exertional heatstroke are well-known dangers, other lesser-known heat-related risks in the construction and labour sectors are accidents and loss of productivity.

"Studies done overseas have shown that when you're hot or hypothermic, you tend to make wrong or unsound decisions due to thermal discomfort. If a machine requires 10 steps to operate, but you feel hot and uncomfortable, you may skip some steps and that may result in accidents and injuries," said Prof Lee.

His multidisciplinary team includes economists, epidemiologists, sociologists, and physiologists - like Prof Lee.

For the new study, which starts next month, his team will closely monitor and track the workers' thermal demands over 24 hours using a range of tools - from studying their urine samples to assess their hydration status, to getting them to pop thermometer pills.

Resembling a medicine or vitamin capsule, a temperature-sensing pill will travel down a person's digestive tract and detect his deep body temperature, which refers to the temperature of the body's internal organs.

The pill will wirelessly transmit the temperature data to a handheld sensor, and be passed out after a couple of days.