NTU team develops self-cleaning coating to beat foggy lenses

Researchers at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) say they have created a coating that can stop lenses from fogging faster than the blink of an eye.

When applied to plastic lenses, the coating can spread water droplets in 93 milliseconds. This dispersion of the droplets into a uniform film prevents fogging.

An average blink lasts about 100 milliseconds.

The team expects the coating to have applications in a myriad of objects, ranging from spectacles to surveillance cameras and even solar panels.

Professor Chen Zhong of the NTU School of Materials Science and Engineering said: "Most anti-fogging solutions today are temporary and have limited efficacy.

"Our team has demonstrated an approach that is fast to fabricate, taking around an hour, and produces long-lasting results, proving its potential for wide-ranging practical applications."

By tapping ultra-violet light for a full day, components in the coating can also break down dirt and bacteria.

While anti-fogging coating has been developed for industrial applications, such as on solar panels, widespread adoption has been hampered by durability issues, said the research team in a press release last week.

For instance, prior coating could not withstand washing and had to be reapplied regularly due to poor adhesion between the plastic surface and the coating.

Furthermore, it took a long time to apply and was prone to surface contamination by dirt or bacteria, demanding regular cleaning or replacement.

According to the researchers, these problems will be greatly reduced with the new coating that can be fabricated and applied quickly, "taking under an hour" to apply.