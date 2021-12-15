NTU scientists invent paper battery for wearables of future

Local scientists have invented a cheap, rechargeable and fully biodegradable paper battery that can some day be used to power wearables of the future.

This battery is made by screen printing an ink layer of manganese on one side of a sheet of strengthened paper, and a layer of zinc and conductive carbon on the other.

Developed by a team from Nanyang Technological University (NTU), it can hold a substantial charge. For instance, a 4cm by 4cm printed paper battery about 0.4mm thick can power a small electric fan for at least 45 minutes.

Bending or twisting the battery does not interrupt the power supply, and larger battery sheets can be printed and cut up and used as individual, smaller batteries of different sizes and shapes for different uses.

Professor Fan Hongjin from the NTU School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences and the study's co-lead author, said: "(The versatility of use, durability and efficacy of these batteries) make our paper batteries ideal for integration in the sorts of flexible electronics that are gradually being developed."

Beyond the potential ergonomics of these batteries, the researchers said these batteries cost at least 10 times less to manufacture in the lab as compared with lithium-ion batteries, the world's standard for rechargeable batteries.

This is because the primary electrodes use manganese and zinc, which are much cheaper and more common metals than lithium.

The entire battery can be safely degraded underground within a month, with the metals contributing to the mineral culture in the soil.

Assistant Professor Lee Seok Woo from the NTU School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering and the study's co-lead author said: "We believe the paper battery we have developed could potentially help with the electronic waste problem, given that our printed paper battery is non-toxic and does not require aluminium or plastic casings to encapsulate the battery components."

These batteries serve as an improvement over current lithium-ion batteries that are commonly used. Lithium batteries contain toxic substances that when crushed, may leak and contaminate water sources. Furthermore, exhausted lithium batteries need to be disposed of safely because they can cause fires in the event of a leak.

The team is now focused on optimising the battery, which is in its early stages of development, and is looking forward to seeing it integrated in various devices.

Prof Fan said: "As we move towards the future of the Internet of Things, many more of our everyday objects will need to be embedded with sensors that need to be powered in order to communicate with other objects.

"We believe that our battery is contributing to that future."

