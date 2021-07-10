NParks will add new access link from Holland Green Linear Park to Rail Corridor

SINGAPORE - From the third quarter next year, the Rail Corridor will have a new access point at Holland Green Linear Park.

Currently, there are eight access points along the central 4km-long portion of the Rail Corridor. They include Upper Bukit Timah Truss Bridge, Bukit Timah Railway Station, the Singapore Quarry Bridge and 9 Mile Platform.

National Parks Board will add the new link from Holland Green Linear Park, at 10 Holland Green, making the trail accessible to residents in the estate.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (July 10), National Development Minister Desmond Lee noted that residents living near the Rail Corridor have been asking for more access points so they can enter the trail safely and conveniently.

He wrote in his post: "In Singapore, many of our green spaces are located close to our homes, giving us much needed respite from the pressures of city life. But our limited land requires us to balance the very many competing needs."

Mr Lee said Singapore takes a science-based approach in developing its green spaces by considering the islandwide ecosystem, including the ecological connections between green spaces.

He joined Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Christopher de Souza and members of the community on Saturday morning to plant native trees at the Rail Corridor near the park in Holland Green.

This effort to restore habitats in the area will enhance the connectivity of the Rail Corridor to nearby green spaces for Singapore's wildlife.

Mr Lee added in his post: "We recognise that many Singaporeans appreciate the greenery that surrounds us, and communities want to be actively involved in stewarding our green spaces - not just for the public to enjoy, but for the biodiversity on our island to thrive as well."