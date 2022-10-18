NParks to relocate some otters from residential areas

The number of otters in Singapore has increased to 170 islandwide and the National Parks Board (NParks) is taking an integrated approach to managing their population, which includes relocating them and possibly sterilisation in the long term.

Last week, six otters that had taken up residence in a Seletar housing estate were safely relocated by NParks staff in the first such operation here.

NParks officers and volunteers from the Otter Working Group observed that these otters had wandered from the waterways in Punggol to the housing estate in Seletar where they established a holt.

The otters were isolated from their natural food sources and had turned to foraging in Seletar instead.

NParks said: "We monitored these otters closely to assess if they were suitable for transfer, for their welfare and to prevent human-wildlife conflict as well."

To relocate the otters, perimeter fencing was installed around the holt they had created, and once the otters were secured, they were transferred to an area away from human traffic and with abundant food sources, added NParks.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said that recently, residents have had encounters with smooth-coated otters in their estate.

He said: "While otters largely stay within the waterways, they may occasionally visit residential properties with ponds as the fish there are easy prey for them.

"NParks and the Otter Working Group have been working with home owners and estate managers of these areas to implement measures to prevent otters from entering, such as meshing up gaps in gates and erecting otter-proof barriers for ponds."

With these measures in place, the otters are likely to move on as they are unable to access the ponds for food, Mr Tan said.

National University of Singapore biology lecturer N. Sivasothi, who has researched extensively on otters, noted how relocating the creatures will take time and they can get agitated during the process if they are stressed.