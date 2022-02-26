NParks opens new centre to help injured wild animals

A new centre for the rescue and treatment of injured wildlife such as birds, snakes and civets was officially opened by the National Parks Board (NParks) yesterday.

The 1,250 sq m Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation in Lim Chu Kang houses various facilities and is equipped with surgery rooms, an incubator and oxygen cage, and X-ray machines, as well as customised indoor and outdoor animal enclosures for recuperating fauna.

The centre adds to the capacity and expertise of wildlife rescue and treatment partners such as the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) and Mandai Wildlife Group, NParks said in a statement yesterday.

Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How, who toured the new centre yesterday, said the facility will raise the country's capabilities in providing care and rehabilitation for wildlife in Singapore, further aiding conservation efforts.

Last year, about 2,000 wild mammals, reptiles and birds - such as the common palm civet, reticulated python and pink-necked pigeon - were rescued by NParks, said Dr Adrian Loo, NParks' group director of wildlife management.

About 130 needed further assessment and treatment and were cared for at an interim facility at NParks' Animal and Plant Health Centre, or by Acres or Mandai Wildlife Group.

The new Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation is also located within the Animal and Plant Health Centre compound in Lim Chu Kang.

During rehabilitation, the animals will be housed, fed and cared for in such a way that they do not become used to humans and still retain their natural instincts to search for food and fend for themselves, said Dr Loo.

Last month, NParks rescued a changeable hawk eagle, which was found with burnt feathers. After vets at Jurong Bird Park's avian hospital gave the raptor a feather extension or transplant using wings donated by Acres, the eagle was released by NParks upon recovery.

Animals that are admitted to the centre but do not need treatment will have their blood and DNA samples collected for biosurveillance and research. They will then be released as soon as possible.

Some animals such as pythons, macaques and palm civets will be microchipped before being released, so as to allow tracking of their population, movement pattern and behaviour.

Mr Tan said such research helps identify potential hot spots for human-wildlife encounters and guides management efforts, such as removing the animals' food sources.

The Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation was also built to enhance NParks' biosurveillance and wildlife research to better manage zoonotic diseases. Animals admitted to the centre will be examined and tested for diseases such as bird flu that may impact species in the wild, pets and humans.

Dr Loo said exotic wildlife seized from illegal trade will also be taken in and cared for at the centre, and he urged the public not to keep wildlife as pets.

The centre will conduct training for staff from wildlife management companies under the Animal Management Professional Certification Programme to help them stay updated on the best practices in handling wildlife, said NParks.

Mr Tan said the certification programme, which started two years ago, has trained more than 190 staff across 48 companies.

If members of the public happen to encounter wild animals that are trapped, injured or in distress, they should not attempt to pick them up and take them to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation, NParks said. "Instead, call the 24-hour Animal Response Centre helpline on 1800-476-1600 for assistance."