SINGAPORE - Three pest control companies have been fined for handling wildlife without permits so far this year, The Straits Times has learnt.

"These companies were issued composition sums of up to $600 for the trapping and release of reptiles without the required approvals," said Mr How Choon Beng, director of wildlife management and outreach at the National Parks Board (NParks), in response to ST queries. He declined to name these companies.