SINGAPORE - Used to taking their cues from the stars, migratory birds flying through urban areas at night can get confused by other sources of lights, such as those from buildings, and end up colliding into them.

In a 2017 study, bird scientists and researchers from institutions such as Nature Society (Singapore) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) found that 237 migratory birds crashed into buildings between 1998 and 2016. Of these, 157, or about 66 per cent, died.