“Not entirely on the road to hell”: Will the world get real on climate action in 2026?

Entering 2026 might bring environmental optimism, but consider whether policies like the higher carbon tax will truly add wind to the sails of climate action.

Synopsis: Every first and third Tuesday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

For the first episode of 2026, Green Pulse hosts Audrey Tan and David Fogarty discuss whether the new year will add wind to the sails of the climate movement, or whether it will be another year of climate action being stuck in the doldrums.

David seems optimistic about certain developments, such as the entry into force of the High Seas Treaty. But Audrey is more cautious on other fronts. Singapore’s carbon tax is expected to go up from $25 per tonne of emissions in 2025 to $45 per tonne in 2026 and 2027, but will “allowances” given to emitters dampen the signal a carbon tax is supposed to send?

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

1:45 Key events for 2026 - High Seas Treaty ahoy!

5:33 Can climate agreements really deliver on their promises?

11:03 ‘Less talk, more tangible action this year, please.’

16:43 What’s the weather forecast for 2026?

19:31 Let’s talk about positive things – will global CO2 emissions peak in 2026?

23:08 To sum up: Good to be cautiously optimistic – it’s not all gloomy!

Hosts: Audrey Tan & David Fogarty

Produced and edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Executive producers: Ernest Luis & Lynda Hong

