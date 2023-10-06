From beach litter crusaders to anti-food waste warriors: Do you know someone who is an eco-hero?

Inside treatsure’s unique concept store in Tanjong Pagar Plaza, something special is taking place. Here, corporate executives and students alike are united by a single mission: learning how to combat food waste through cooking workshops, food tasting sessions and sustainability learning journey tours.

When Mr Preston Wong first started the social enterprise in 2017, convincing Singaporeans to rally behind his cause was no small feat.

Fast-forward to today, and the social enterprise is making noticeable waves, with companies and organisations savvier about environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives and more eagerly partnering with Mr Wong on sustainability initiatives.

For his tireless efforts, Mr Wong was honoured as one of the 12 recipients of the EcoFriend Awards 2022, in the Non-Governmental Organisations and Grassroots Volunteers category. Organised biennially by the National Environment Agency (NEA), these awards shine a light on local changemakers helping to make Singapore a more sustainable country to work, play and live in.