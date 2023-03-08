New species of cockroach found in Singapore, named after Pokemon character

SINGAPORE - A new cockroach species has been found in a forested nature reserve in Singapore.

Named after Pheromosa, a cockroach-like Pokemon that appears in the seventh generation of the video game series, the species was discovered through comparing differences between the male genitalia of specimens with its closest relative from Borneo, among other checks.

Entomologist Foo Maosheng, who co-authored the finding, said: “There are some similarities between Pheromosa and the delicate cockroach that we found, such as having a long antenna, wings that mimic a hood and long slender legs.

“Both my collaborator and I are also Pokemon fans, so we thought why not name the cockroach after a Pokemon inspired by a cockroach.”

Entomology is the study of insects and their relationship to humans, the environment and other organisms.

The discovery of Nocticola pheromosa, published in the Journal of Asia-Pacific Entomology on Feb 27, marks the first time a cockroach from the genus Nocticola – which means fond of the night in Latin – has been detected here.

Mr Foo, a scientific officer at the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, said: “There are actually very few studies done on cockroaches and termites, in part because they are less charismatic than bees, butterflies and beetles.”

The cockroach’s identity was a mystery when a few male specimens were collected between 2016 and 2017 in a secondary forest in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve during an insect survey.

Mr Foo said: “There were no formal records of the cockroach in Singapore, despite its appearance being recognised among some in the nature community.

“Since its DNA did not match any species recorded online, it does add to the suggestion that this species had not been formally documented.”

Help arrived when Mr Cristian C Lucanas, an entomologist from the UPLB Museum of Natural History in the Philippines and the study’s lead author, chanced upon pictures of the creatures on The Biodiversity of Singapore website and contacted Mr Foo to help with his quest.

Mr Lucanas, who soon realised the cockroach had not been scientifically documented before, decided to publish their findings after dissecting it.