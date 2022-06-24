New initiative aims to help green Singapore and raise funds for social causes

SINGAPORE - A new initiative that aims to help green up Singapore's urban areas and raise funds for social causes was launched on Friday (June 24) by events management company Circus Maximus International.

The effort, called Target15.sg, involves the initiative partnering with organisations such as schools to grow 150,000 trees over the next five years on their premises from seeds or seedlings sourced from partner nurseries in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Once the trees reach a suitable size, they will be transplanted to other areas in Singapore, including nursing homes, religious institutions and Management Corporation Strata Titles.

Mr Edward Kent, 55, founder of Target15.sg and managing director of Circus Maximus International, said the initiative aims to complement Singapore's target of planting one million more trees islandwide by 2030.

To kickstart the campaign, Circus Maximus has collaborated with St Patrick's School to germinate and nurture 1,300 tree saplings from 16 species within the school compound. Students will be responsible for caring for the young trees.

When the saplings mature in six months' time, Target15.sg will collect them and donate them to nursing homes and religious institutions, helping to create a greener, healthier environment in those areas.

For every viable sapling harvested, Target15.sg will also donate $30 to the school, with the money used at the school's discretion.

It will also pledge a contribution to charities , including Singapore Muslim Women's Association, SDI Academy and It's Raining Raincoats.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong, who was guest of honour at the launch of Target15.sg, said: "(Being) green should be part and parcel of our everyday, part of our lived experiences, part of how we conduct ourselves and it is only with a mindset change, that we can only make green sustainable. "

Mr Adrian Lim, head of character and citizenship education at St Patrick's School, said: "Part of being a gentleman is not just taking care of families and themselves, but also taking care of the environment and being stewards of the environment."

Among the 1,300 tree saplings being cared for by St Patrick's School, 500 are moringa trees - whose leaves and fruits are often used by migrant workers from Bangladesh in their food and drinks.