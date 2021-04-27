New hub at NTU will study safety of novel foods

SINGAPORE - From cell-based steaks to algae shakes, farms of the future here are developing novel foods to replace meat. First, however, these sustainable proteins must be judged safe to eat.

This is the idea behind a research hub launched at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Tuesday (April 27).

Sustainable proteins could provide the island nation with a reliable long-term source of food - as long as they are safe.

"No food safety, no food security," said Professor William Chen, director of the university's Food Science and Technology programme

The new Future Ready Food Safety Hub will support local and overseas agri-food companies by studying new ways to assess food safety risks in novel foods. To help these companies get their food products approved and on grocery shelves and menus sooner, the scientists at the hub are working to address emerging issues in food safety early.

Prof Chen, who will be the principal investigator for NTU at the hub, noted that no risk assessment framework has been set up so far here to evaluate the safety of many novel foods that are emerging. This is the gap that the research hub wants to fill.

"With the increasing efforts in building our food security, more and more novel foods from the urban areas would emerge, from land-based aquaculture to cultivated meat. It is therefore important to establish a proper food safety framework before the foods are available on consumers' dining plates," said Prof Chen.

He added that food-tech companies can connect with the hub through consultancy work and research collaborations.

The food safety hub was established in collaboration with NTU, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star).

It was launched by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Tuesday, at the opening ceremony of NTU's inaugural Food Science and Technology Global 2021 conference.

Noting that food safety is more critical for future foods that do not have a history of consumption, Ms Fu said: "When it became clear to us that novel foods such as cultured meat could be an emerging growth area, SFA started engaging the scientific community and industry on the possible approaches to regulate the safety of novel foods and ingredients."

Ms Fu added that consumers also play an important role in food safety.

"While (the food safety hub) collaborates with stakeholders to enhance food safety, it will also work with them to enhance public awareness of novel foods.

"This will help consumers better understand the safety and benefits of certain types of novel foods, as well as emerging food safety risks. With this knowledge, consumers will be better equipped to make informed choices," she said.

The conference - a two-day hybrid event - will connect food science experts here and abroad to discuss the various technologies to bolster food security in a time when climate change and population growth are existential threats.

The food safety hub - housed in NTU's School of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering - is currently working with several local and overseas start-ups that are developing novel foods and alternative proteins, said an NTU spokesman. The hub is also in talks with high-tech aquaculture firms and vertical farms.

The agri-food sector burgeoned in 2019, as Singapore set out its "30 by 30" goal to produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs by 2030. At the same time, interest began to grow in plant-based meat alternatives.

Enterprise Singapore said over the past two years, more than 15 alternative protein startups have set up base in Singapore, and their products include plant-based protein, as well as fermented and cultured meat.

In December last year, Singapore became the first country to approve the sale of a cell-based meat, cultured chicken bites by Californian firm Eat Just.

Dr Ralph Graichen, senior director of the food and consumer cluster of A*Star's Biomedical Research Council, and chair of the food safety hub's advisory committee, said: "By tapping research and development to improve food safety and facilitate the introduction of novel foods to the market, Singapore is well on its way to becoming a leading agri-food and nutrition hub."

The hub will comprise multiple disciplines, such as food science, microbiology, and toxicology.

In November 2019, SFA published on its website a document detailing information that would be required for the safety assessment of novel foods.

Novel food companies need to submit safety assessments of their products for SFA's review before they are allowed for sale, said SFA.

The assessments cover various food safety risks including toxicity and the presence of allergens. Companies must also provide detailed information on the materials used in their manufacturing processes.