New green network centred on Labrador Nature Reserve to include 4 new parks

SINGAPORE - The Labrador and Alexandra areas will get four new parks by around 2025, as part of plans to improve wildlife connectivity between Labrador Nature Reserve and its surrounding green spaces.

These new parks will come under a new Labrador Nature Park Network announced by National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Tuesday (April 12).

Covering more than 200ha, the new network comprises 11 sites, including the four new parks, six existing ones and Labrador Nature Reserve.

As part of the plans, Pasir Panjang Park will be extended - by end-2022 - to link the nature reserve to West Coast Park, which lies outside the network. In the future, the park will also feature a waterfront extension at Pasir Panjang Power District.

Of the four new parks, the first to be ready will be a 0.4ha park at King's Dock, which will be completed by 2024.

It will be followed in around 2025 by the 2ha Alexandra Nature Park, which will feature a 500m trail set in a natural forest valley.

The last two new parks will be completed in tandem with housing developments in the site currently occupied by Keppel Club. On Tuesday, Mr Lee said about 6,000 HDB flats will be built in the 48ha site.

One of the parks - the 6.5ha Berlayer Creek Nature Park - will comprise the existing Berlayer Creek, as well as a 30m wide extension on the side of the creek adjacent to the future housing development on the Keppel Club site.

The National Parks Board said this extension will act as a buffer for the creek's mangrove habitats.

The final park will be integrated with the new housing development. At about 7ha, it comprises four green corridors that run around the site's perimeter, as well as between future housing blocks.

Mr Lee said development plans for Keppel Club were guided by an environmental impact study, given the site's proximity to surrounding nature areas.

The study's findings will be published for public feedback from Tuesday to May 11, and the Housing Board said public feedback and the study's recommendations will be reviewed as it designs the new housing developments.