New framework calls for urgent conservation of freshwater fish in South-east Asia

SINGAPORE - A new framework is seeking to avert the extinction of 90 critically endangered freshwater fish species, including betta fish, in South-east Asia.

The Strategic Framework to Accelerate Urgent Conservation Action for ASAP Freshwater Fishes in Southeast Asia calls for the immediate conservation of the critically endangered freshwater fish species across 11 South-east Asian countries. South-east Asia accounts for 30 per cent of global freshwater fish species.

While the popular Betta splendens, or Siamese fighting fish, is not endangered, 11 other betta species are critically endangered in the wild due to the loss and degradation of their natural habitats.

The framework was unveiled on July 10 by Shoal, Mandai Nature and the IUCN Species Survival Commission’s Asian Species Action Partnership (Asap).

According to executive director of Shoal Mike Baltzer, one in three freshwater fish species globally are heading to extinction, with South-east Asia as “the world’s hotspot for highly threatened species.”

The framework will serve as a vital resource for researchers, conservationists and policymakers, providing guidance in the prioritisation of research areas to bridge knowledge gaps, development of effective conservation programmes, and implementation of management strategies and influencing policies.

Stakeholders like policy makers, governments, ornamental fish trade organisations, intergovernmental organisations like Asean and the Mekong River Commission could use the framework to develop conservation programmes.

Conservation attention and support often goes to species like orangutans, tigers or elephants that may have wider public appeal, noted Roopali Raghavan who heads Terrestrial Species and Conservation Planning at Mandai Nature, the conservation arm of Mandai Wildlife Group.

She added: ”There are many groups of species that fly under the radar or are not adequately represented in ongoing conservation efforts, including freshwater fish, one of the world’s most highly threatened groups of species.”

The 86-page framework identifies the rapid loss and degradation of natural habitats and invasive species as threats to freshwater fish and outlines eight urgent priorities in freshwater fish conservation.

The 86-page framework pointed out that almost half of the critically endangered fish species are impacted by pollution brought about by rapid urban and agricultural development.