New framework calls for urgent conservation of freshwater fish in South-east Asia

SINGAPORE - A new framework is seeking to avert the extinction of 90 critically endangered freshwater fish species, including betta fish, in South-east Asia.
The Strategic Framework to Accelerate Urgent Conservation Action for ASAP Freshwater Fishes in Southeast Asia calls for the immediate conservation of the critically endangered freshwater fish species across 11 South-east Asian countries. South-east Asia accounts for 30 per cent of global freshwater fish species.
While the popular Betta splendens, or Siamese fighting fish, is not endangered, 11 other betta species are critically endangered in the wild due to the loss and degradation of their natural habitats.
The framework was unveiled on July 10 by Shoal, Mandai Nature and the IUCN Species Survival Commission’s Asian Species Action Partnership (Asap).
According to executive director of Shoal Mike Baltzer, one in three freshwater fish species globally are heading to extinction, with South-east Asia as “the world’s hotspot for highly threatened species.”
The framework will serve as a vital resource for researchers, conservationists and policymakers, providing guidance in the prioritisation of research areas to bridge knowledge gaps, development of effective conservation programmes, and implementation of management strategies and influencing policies.
Stakeholders like policy makers, governments, ornamental fish trade organisations, intergovernmental organisations like Asean and the Mekong River Commission could use the framework to develop conservation programmes.
Conservation attention and support often goes to species like orangutans, tigers or elephants that may have wider public appeal, noted Roopali Raghavan who heads Terrestrial Species and Conservation Planning at Mandai Nature, the conservation arm of Mandai Wildlife Group.
She added: ”There are many groups of species that fly under the radar or are not adequately represented in ongoing conservation efforts, including freshwater fish, one of the world’s most highly threatened groups of species.”
The 86-page framework identifies the rapid loss and degradation of natural habitats and invasive species as threats to freshwater fish and outlines eight urgent priorities in freshwater fish conservation.
The 86-page framework pointed out that almost half of the critically endangered fish species are impacted by pollution brought about by rapid urban and agricultural development.
This takes the form of toxic mercury from illegal gold mining that is discharged into waterways, fertiliser and pesticide run-off from agriculture, and waste discharge from human settlements and livestock operations.
The framework noted another threat to natural habitats has come from the push for hydropower dams in recent years as South-east Asia pursues renewable energy, and called for “a need to integrate reviews by fisheries agencies on dam construction proposals”.
With extensive research showing the impacts of hydropower dams on freshwater fish ecology to greatly reduce fish populations, Mr Beltzer said: “Biological assessments should be conducted along with any dam proposal so that the true impact of dams on fishes is known and appropriate decisions regarding the construction, locations and designs of dams can be made on this basis to limit impacts as much as possible.”
The 90 critically endangered species are spread across South-east Asia and lack of data can pose significant barriers to efficient conservation.
The ornamental fish trade, for instance, lacks data on the scale or impact of the trade, where many of the critically endangered freshwater fish are traded for the home or public aquariums, according to the framework. It said existing laws offering protection to some species are seldom enforced adequately.
Conservation work in peat swamp forests in Indonesia and Malaysia, which face rapid destruction, is also of very high urgency according to the framework. While the extent of this habitat in total is relatively large, individual interventions at the site can be relatively small scale, requiring minimal resources.
Relevant agencies from the 11 countries could also come together to work out regional strategies and actions as many rivers and freshwater systems in the region are shared across borders and also because of “limited institutional capacity”, the framework noted.
Maintaining freshwater fishes would play an important role in the freshwater ecosystems in South-east Asia, said Asap director Nerissa Chao.
“Safeguarding not only the species but also their habitats has a profound direct impact on the livelihoods of the community including food security, income generation and access to clean water sources.”