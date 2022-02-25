New Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation in Lim Chu Kang to care for injured, distressed wild animals

SINGAPORE - A new centre for the rescue and treatment of injured wildlife such as birds, snakes and civets was officially opened by the National Parks Board (NParks) on Friday (Feb 25).

The 1,250 sq m Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation in Lim Chu Kang houses various facilities and is equipped with surgery rooms, an incubator and oxygen cage, and x-ray machines, as well as customised indoor and outdoor animal enclosures for recuperating fauna.

The centre adds to the capacity and expertise of current wildlife rescue and treatment partners such as the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) and Mandai Wildlife Group, said NParks in a statement on Friday.

Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How, who toured the new centre on Friday, said the facility will raise the country's capabilities in providing care and rehabilitation for wildlife in Singapore, further aiding in conservation efforts.

Last year, about 2,000 wild mammals, reptiles and birds - such as the common palm civet, reticulated python, and the pink-necked pigeon - were rescued by NParks, said Dr Adrian Loo, NParks' group director of wildlife management.

The rescued wildlife includes abandoned animals as well as those found injured or in distress after wandering into unfamiliar urban environments. A number of animals are also impacted and injured by storms and road accidents, while some birds have crashed into buildings, added Dr Loo.

Mr Tan said: "These wild animals may feel lost and threatened, and become more aggressive and hostile. This may potentially pose a public safety risk."

Among the 2,000 animals rescued last year, about 130 needed further assessment and treatment.

They were cared for at an interim facility in NParks' Animal and Plant Health Centre, or by Acres and Mandai Wildlife Group.

The new Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation is also located within the Animal and Plant Health Centre compound in Lim Chu Kang.

Once NParks personnel or wildlife management firms bring in abandoned, injured or distressed animals into the centre, the animals will be examined and treated. X-rays are needed to diagnose fractures or diseases, and some animals may need to undergo surgery.

During rehabilitation, the animals will be housed, fed and cared for in such a way that they do not become used to humans and still retain their natural instincts to search for food and fend for themselves, added Dr Loo.

There are specialised indoor and outdoor animal housing areas, such as ponds for tortoises, tanks for frogs, and enclosures with climbing structures and perches for monkeys.