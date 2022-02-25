New Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation in Lim Chu Kang to care for injured, distressed wild animals

SINGAPORE - A new centre for the rescue and treatment of injured wildlife such as birds, snakes and civets was officially opened by the National Parks Board (NParks) on Friday (Feb 25).
The 1,250 sq m Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation in Lim Chu Kang houses various facilities and is equipped with surgery rooms, an incubator and oxygen cage, and x-ray machines, as well as customised indoor and outdoor animal enclosures for recuperating fauna.
The centre adds to the capacity and expertise of current wildlife rescue and treatment partners such as the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) and Mandai Wildlife Group, said NParks in a statement on Friday.
Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How, who toured the new centre on Friday, said the facility will raise the country's capabilities in providing care and rehabilitation for wildlife in Singapore, further aiding in conservation efforts.
Last year, about 2,000 wild mammals, reptiles and birds - such as the common palm civet, reticulated python, and the pink-necked pigeon - were rescued by NParks, said Dr Adrian Loo, NParks' group director of wildlife management.
The rescued wildlife includes abandoned animals as well as those found injured or in distress after wandering into unfamiliar urban environments. A number of animals are also impacted and injured by storms and road accidents, while some birds have crashed into buildings, added Dr Loo.
Mr Tan said: "These wild animals may feel lost and threatened, and become more aggressive and hostile. This may potentially pose a public safety risk."
Among the 2,000 animals rescued last year, about 130 needed further assessment and treatment.
They were cared for at an interim facility in NParks' Animal and Plant Health Centre, or by Acres and Mandai Wildlife Group.
The new Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation is also located within the Animal and Plant Health Centre compound in Lim Chu Kang.
Once NParks personnel or wildlife management firms bring in abandoned, injured or distressed animals into the centre, the animals will be examined and treated. X-rays are needed to diagnose fractures or diseases, and some animals may need to undergo surgery.
During rehabilitation, the animals will be housed, fed and cared for in such a way that they do not become used to humans and still retain their natural instincts to search for food and fend for themselves, added Dr Loo.
There are specialised indoor and outdoor animal housing areas, such as ponds for tortoises, tanks for frogs, and enclosures with climbing structures and perches for monkeys.
Mr Tan added that the housing facilities also provide for natural bedding and feeding to encourage foraging.
This type of interim housing serves to rehabilitate the wildlife and provides environmental enrichment to better prepare them for release back into their habitats.
Animals that suffer injuries that impede their movement or flight will undergo gradual exercise programmes or flight training to build up stamina and ability to move freely in the wild.
The entire process from treatment to release can take a few days to several months, depending on each animal's health needs.
Last month, NParks rescued a changeable hawk eagle, which was found with burnt feathers. After vets at Jurong Bird Park's avian hospital gave the raptor a feather extension or transplant using wings donated by Acres, the eagle was released by NParks after it recovered.
Animals that are admitted to the centre but do not need treatment will have their blood and DNA samples collected for biosurveillance and research. They will then be released as soon as possible.
Some animals such as pythons, macaques and palm civets will be microchipped before being released, so that NParks and researchers can track their population, movement pattern and behaviour.
Mr Tan said such research helps to identify potential hot spots for human-wildlife encounters and guides management efforts, such as removing the animals' food sources.
The new Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation was also built to enhance NParks' biosurveillance and wildlife research to better manage zoonotic diseases. Animals admitted to the centre will be examined and tested for diseases such as bird flu that may impact species in the wild, pets and humans.
Dr Loo said exotic wildlife species seized from the illegal trade will also be taken in and cared for at the new centre.
He urged the public not to keep wildlife as pets. Other types of wildlife not allowed to be sold and kept as pets in Singapore include tarantulas and hedgehogs.
"This sort of trade creates demand, and the animals are often poached from their natural habitats overseas. It is detrimental to the conservation of such species," he explained.
The centre will conduct training for staff from wildlife management companies under the Animal Management Professional Certification Programme to help them stay updated on the best practices in handling wildlife, said NParks.
Consolidating the training areas and activities at the new centre reduces the need to transport animals used in practical sessions to external locations, Dr Loo added.
Mr Tan said the certification programme, which started two years ago, has trained over 190 staff across 48 companies.
"So far, we have received good feedback from the industry - that the training has allowed them to perform their work more safely and humanely, and with greater confidence," he added.
If members of the public happen to encounter wild animals that are trapped, injured or in distress, they should not attempt to pick them up and take them to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation, NParks said.
"Instead, call the 24-hour Animal Response Centre helpline at 1800-476-1600 for assistance," the board added.