From networking to mentorships: New initiative matches SMEs with experts for help with sustainability

It is a common sight at construction sites: Cement mixers stationary but their engines left on to keep their drums rotating so that the cement does not harden.
The issue with this? An idling engine can produce up to twice the emissions of a moving vehicle. With rising fuel prices, this practice also impacts the bottom line of companies like construction firm Alliance Concrete.
A team of lecturers at Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) is working with tech firm W-Locate to find a way to cut the carbon footprint of these vehicles – this was sparked from a discussion as part of the new Alliance for Sustainability Innovation (ASI) initiative led by the polytechnic. The solution lies in an electric system attached to the cement mixer drum to keep it rotating without relying on fossil fuel-driven engines.
W-Locate CEO Stevie Ooi says preliminary calculations indicate possible fuel savings of up to 30 per cent, which is a boon for construction firms.
"A lot of small businesses do not know that NYP can be a very good R&D (research and development) partner," says Mr Ooi. His firm of 25 employees helps construction companies manage their fleets of machinery and vehicles.
With the carbon tax set to increase from $5 per tonne to $25 per tonne in 2024, and reaching $50 per tonne to $80 per tonne by 2030, it is now, more than ever, crucial for the construction industry and other businesses in Singapore to begin greening their operations, not only to cut back on their carbon footprint but also to leverage cost efficiencies.
"The ASI is a good thing for everybody because now any company with problems or challenges can approach NYP for help for sustainability innovation – and SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) across the board should be looking at sustainability seriously," says Mr Ooi.
This is not the first project W-Locate is working on with NYP. Earlier, W-Locate worked with NYP to develop a real-time tracking device that helps construction companies schedule their trucks more efficiently so they idle a lot less and burn much lower levels of carbon fuels. This solution was fitted in over 3,000 trucks, leading to fuel efficiency savings of up to 10 per cent for the participating companies.
A network dedicated to serving SMEs
Launched in October, the ASI is a collaborative platform for SMEs such as W-Locate and its clients in the logistics and construction sector to exchange knowledge, experiences and best practices for their sustainability journeys.
More than 200 SMEs from different industries, including building management, transportation, construction, manufacturing, as well as electronics and industrial processes, have joined the ASI so far.
Currently, only listed companies on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) are required to publish sustainability reports. However, the situation may change.
As reporting requirements become more prevalent, SMEs that cannot account for their sustainability practices might be unable to supply to major listed, large and multinational companies that must account for the emissions in their supply chains.
But tackling sustainability can be a minefield for many SMEs in Singapore.
"We are hearing companies, especially SMEs – which still represent 99 per cent of businesses here in Singapore – asking for help to decipher the complexities of sustainability and for assistance in their own operations to be less carbon heavy," says NYP principal and CEO Russell Chan.
The ASI, he explains, can provide companies access to a network of experts who can guide, mentor and collaborate with them to kickstart their sustainability initiatives.
"We have six schools and three institutes for continual learning in NYP and the ASI members will be able to tap on any or all of them at once, for sustainability innovation," says Mr Chan.
The ASI is open to companies from all industries that want to start or that have already started on their sustainability journey, adds Mr Chan.
This by-industry, for-industry alliance will give members access to expert-led workshops, industry-specific training sessions and personalised consultations to introduce technology or know-how to make a tangible difference in operations. SMEs will also get to learn from experts in the field of carbon management and reporting.
The ASI is also looking to organise learning journeys – in Singapore and abroad – so that companies get a sense of the technologies that are upcoming so they can get a foot in the door early.
Start early or risk being left behind
Mr Kee Boon Hian, co-founder of aquaponics farm BlueAcres, warns that sustainability may soon be regulated for all companies, making it necessary for small businesses to start finding solutions now or risk being left behind.
"In the world today and even in Singapore, sustainability is largely a discretionary decision," he says. "But it may soon be regulated even for SMEs. My advice is to start somewhere now – it is about realising that sustainability is the only way businesses can survive."
Another company that has partnered NYP on its sustainability journey is fintech firm STYL Solutions.
"I would recommend SMEs to begin measuring their sustainability impacts by focusing on specific metrics that reflect waste within their operations," says STYL Solutions director Terry Tan. Like BlueAcres and W-Locate, his company is a member of the ASI.
STYL Solutions’ sustainability innovations include a hydroponic system and indoor farming as well as an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor to monitor tree stability. This has reduced overhead costs for customers such as Sentosa Development Corporation and Gardens by the Bay.
Mr Tan says the key challenge for SMEs right now is whether they are willing to invest in sustainability while balancing the need to stay afloat with limited resources.
It is crucial for companies to conduct a thorough assessment to understand their unique strengths and core competencies before they can build sustainable initiatives, he explains.
"By aligning their expertise with environmental priorities, companies can create innovative and effective strategies, ensuring that their sustainability efforts are not only impactful but also sustainable in the long run," says Mr Tan.
The ASI provides an invaluable platform for SMEs to get started, with support from NYP experts, says Mr Kee.
"It is about putting a group of people into a room and getting them to understand the importance of sustainability, and at the same time, sharing ideas, experiences, solutions and technology that's available that they may not know could help them address their sustainability issues," he says.
W-Locate's Mr Ooi urges fellow SME owners to start their sustainability journeys as soon as possible.
"At the end of the day, sustainability is survivability," says Mr Ooi. "If companies don't follow sustainability now, they may not be able to sustain their business in this rat race."