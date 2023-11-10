From networking to mentorships: New initiative matches SMEs with experts for help with sustainability

Currently, only listed companies on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) are required to publish sustainability reports. However, the situation may change.

As reporting requirements become more prevalent, SMEs that cannot account for their sustainability practices might be unable to supply to major listed, large and multinational companies that must account for the emissions in their supply chains.

But tackling sustainability can be a minefield for many SMEs in Singapore.

"We are hearing companies, especially SMEs – which still represent 99 per cent of businesses here in Singapore – asking for help to decipher the complexities of sustainability and for assistance in their own operations to be less carbon heavy," says NYP principal and CEO Russell Chan.

The ASI, he explains, can provide companies access to a network of experts who can guide, mentor and collaborate with them to kickstart their sustainability initiatives.

"We have six schools and three institutes for continual learning in NYP and the ASI members will be able to tap on any or all of them at once, for sustainability innovation," says Mr Chan.

The ASI is open to companies from all industries that want to start or that have already started on their sustainability journey, adds Mr Chan.

This by-industry, for-industry alliance will give members access to expert-led workshops, industry-specific training sessions and personalised consultations to introduce technology or know-how to make a tangible difference in operations. SMEs will also get to learn from experts in the field of carbon management and reporting.

The ASI is also looking to organise learning journeys – in Singapore and abroad – so that companies get a sense of the technologies that are upcoming so they can get a foot in the door early.

Start early or risk being left behind

Mr Kee Boon Hian, co-founder of aquaponics farm BlueAcres, warns that sustainability may soon be regulated for all companies, making it necessary for small businesses to start finding solutions now or risk being left behind.

"In the world today and even in Singapore, sustainability is largely a discretionary decision," he says. "But it may soon be regulated even for SMEs. My advice is to start somewhere now – it is about realising that sustainability is the only way businesses can survive."