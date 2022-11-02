Net zero: Why should you care, and what are the steps needed to achieve the global goal?

You’re already feeling the heat. You read of devastating floods, horrific hurricanes, crops being destroyed by extreme weather fluctuations…

You know the race to mitigate the fallout of climate change is both urgent and important. You believe, like most experts, that the solution is for the world to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

On Monday, UOB announced plans to meet such a bold target. It seeks to fulfil this by first focusing on six sectors that contribute heavily to greenhouse gas emissions: power, automotive, oil and gas, real estate, construction and steel.

“The net zero by 2050 goal is actually quite ambitious because there's a lot of work that needs to be done in terms of revamping how we live, work, play,” says Mr Eric Lim, chief sustainability officer at UOB.

Why is UOB stepping up? To better understand the urgency, here are the answers to four key questions:

What is net zero?

The theory: Net zero refers to bringing greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible, achieved when man-made emissions are balanced by removals over a specified period.

The reality: On a global scale, achieving net zero is unprecedented. A recent report by the World Meteorological Organisation states that atmospheric levels of three main greenhouse gases reached record highs last year.

While greenhouse gas emissions dipped in 2020 due to the pandemic, it has increased steadily since 2015, according to International Monetary Fund numbers.

To achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, global greenhouse gas emissions must be halved from 50 gigatons by 2030.