NEA to see changing of the guard

The National Environment Agency (NEA) will get a new chief executive on Oct 2, as incumbent Ronnie Tay retires from the civil service after five years at the helm of the statutory board.

Mr Tay's successor is Mr Tan Meng Dui, 50, who is the deputy secretary for development at the National Development Ministry.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources thanked Mr Tay, 54, for his contributions at NEA, which comes under the ministry.

Under his leadership, NEA made significant achievements in reviewing key policies and building new capabilities, the statement said.

Among other things, Mr Tay led NEA in successfully managing the dengue and Zika outbreaks in Singapore, and played a key role in managing transboundary haze, with the enactment of the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act in 2014.

Mr Tan, his successor, obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics, with first-class honours, from the University of London, Imperial College of Science and Technology in 1989.

He went on to obtain a master's in public administration from Harvard University in the United States in 2001.

He was previously the deputy secretary for technology at the Defence Ministry headquarters, holding the rank of brigadier-general in the Singapore Armed Forces.

In 2006, he was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Silver) (Military), and in 2011, he received a Long Service Medal (Military).

Ng Huiwen