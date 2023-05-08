NEA to expand Project Wolbachia as mosquito population plunges 90% in four sites

SINGAPORE - Over one million residents have benefitted from Project Wolbachia, which releases male mosquitoes infected with the Wolbachia bacteria to suppress the population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes – the primary dengue carrier – here.

Female mosquitoes that mate with these Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes produce eggs that do not hatch. The project complements other dengue control measures, such as conducting intensive vector control operations at dengue cluster areas.

The project covered 13 sites covering 30 per cent of all Housing Board blocks and nearly a tenth of private landed homes.

In Tampines, Yishun, Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Batok, the Aedes mosquito population was reduced by over 90 per cent. The number of dengue cases fell by 88 per cent.

A survey of residents in these areas found that 96 per cent of them supported the project.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Baey Yam Keng highlighted these results of Project Wolbachia at the opening ceremony of the 7th Singapore International Dengue Workshop (SIDW) at JEN Singapore Tanglin Hotel on Monday morning.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) plans to expand the release of male Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes to more areas in the coming years, he added.

Project Wolbachia had earlier caused some alarm among some residents, who had noticed swarms of mosquitoes but were not aware of NEA’s plans to release the Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes.

The number of dengue cases reported by 5 May was 2,944.

Singapore experienced a big dengue outbreak in 2022, which saw over 32,000 dengue cases reported. The 19 dengue deaths recorded were nearly four times the more than in 2021.