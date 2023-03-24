Free reusable containers: Green habits to cut plastic waste start at this hawker centre

When part-time teacher Catherine Lim, 56, buys her dinner from the hawker centre at Our Tampines Hub, she would first borrow a reusable container at the centre.

Since November last year, Singapore start-up Muuse – short for ‘multiple use’ – has loaned its reusable containers for free at the centre to help patrons reduce their use of disposable takeaway boxes. More than 400 people have borrowed the containers over 6,000 times in total.

The project, slated to last until June 2023, is in partnership with the FairPrice Group’s Kopitiam, which manages the hawker centre, and supported by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment’s SG Eco Fund, which advances green initiatives that involve the community.

Wanting to do her part for the environment, Ms Lim started using the Muuse boxes in December last year. Each time she uses the recyclables, she also saves the 30 cents fee levied by food stalls for each disposable takeaway box. She adds that the Muuse system makes it easy for her to cut the disposable boxes from her routine.

Muuse provides containers specifically for halal food too, and professionally cleans all of the boxes after their return. “Making reusables accessible for different communities is important to us, especially at hawker centres,” says Muuse brand and marketing manager Marissa Noor Azlan.