NEA destroys 100 mosquito breeding habitats at Bedok dengue cluster

SINGAPORE - A total of 100 mosquito breeding habitats in the Bedok Reservoir area have been found and destroyed, said a National Environment Agency (NEA) spokesman.

According to a statement, inspections done in the cluster area of approximately 15 blocks revealed these breeding grounds. As of Wednesday (Dec 5) 53 were on residential premises, and 47 in common areas.

The NEA said the process of exterminating mosquitoes has taken place since Oct 13 when the Bedok Reservoir area was first designated a cluster. Inspections by NEA officers will continue.

NEA also said insecticide will be sprayed periodically in common areas such as void decksto kill adult mosquitoes.

Altogether, 44 cases have been reported in the area to date, two more than the 42 reported on Tuesday.

The Bedok cluster includes Block 124 in Bedok Reservoir Road, Blocks 662, 665, 667 and 669 in Jalan Damai, Blocks 645, 648 to 650, 655 to 660 in Jalan Tenaga, Kaki Bukit Crescent and Kaki Bukit Road 3.

"As adult mosquitoes could be resting in indoor spaces, we also request residents to allow NEA officers to carry out spraying of their homes," said the NEA spokesman, who also advised residents to use insect repellent to avoid being bitten and check their homes daily for potential breeding sites.

There are 17 active dengue clusters across Singapore as of Wednesday, with the largest being the Bedok Reservoir cluster, followed closely by Woodlands Circle, where 37 incidences of dengue fever were reported.

Six areas in Singapore, including the Bedok Reservoir cluster, are marked as high risk areas, where 10 or more cases of dengue have been reported.

"Since some leaflets have been distributed during the house visits, we have been very conscientious with making sure there is no stagnant water lying around at home," said Ms Serena Tan, 39, a housewife living in one of the blocks along Jalan Damai.

Ms Tan said she changed the trays used for her indoor house plants every day, as she did not want her children to get infected.

Ms Andrea Tan, 29, who works in sales, said she was anxious about the area around her flat being part of a dengue hotspot.

"Dengue can be a deadly disease, and I hope the NEA can use all methods possible to get the mosquitoes out of the area," Ms Tan said.

"There are primary and secondary schools just a stone's throw from mosquito breeding grounds, and this is not safe for the kids," she added, referring to Bedok North Secondary School and Telok Kurau Primary School.

Both schools are located within 500 metres of the blocks with reported dengue cases.

There were 110 dengue cases reported across Singapore in the week ending Dec 1, 13 more than in the previous week.

According to the NEA, this is the first time in 2018 that more than 100 dengue cases have been reported within a week.

Symptoms of dengue, which is transmitted through bites from the Aedes aegypti mosquito, include the sudden onset of fever for two to seven days, severe headaches with pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, skin rashes, nausea, vomiting, bleeding from the nose or gums, and easy bruising.

Dengue updates can be found on the NEA website, Stop Dengue Now Facebook page or NEA's myENV app.