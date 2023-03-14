Meal planning, cooking smaller portions and composting: She shows easy ways to cut food waste

As Singapore tries to curb its food waste, Ms Yong’s practices may be useful for other families. In 2021, Singapore generated 817,000 tonnes of food waste, equivalent to two bowls of rice per person per day, or around 56,000 double-decker buses. This makes food waste one of the country’s biggest waste streams, and everyone should play their part to reduce it.

If nothing is done, Semakau Landfill, Singapore’s last remaining landfill, will be fully filled by 2035. To avert this, the National Environment Agency (NEA) partners with others, including DBS, for its Say YES to Waste Less (SYTWL) campaign. The annual campaign aims to encourage people to lessen their food wastage and use of disposables.

This will contribute to the Government’s goal of decreasing the amount of waste sent to the landfill by 20 per cent per person per day by 2026, and by another 10 per cent by 2030, thus prolonging its use.

For Ms Yong, minimising food wastage is also part and parcel of leaving behind a better world for her children and future generations. She explains: “At the end of the day, all food requires resources to produce. We shouldn’t be wasting those resources.”

Tackling food wastage at work

With more people going back to the office in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, she also has tips on how to avoid food wastage at work. In fact, she began her fight against food wastage after joining DBS’s sustainability interest group in 2018.

“The group was new at the time, and we thought that food wastage was one area we should focus on. Eating is a part of everyone’s daily lives, and Singaporeans love to eat,” she says.

The group put up posters in common areas and sent emails to motivate colleagues to cut their food wastage during work celebrations. This included providing tips on how to do so, such as catering food for only 70 to 80 per cent of a party’s expected number of participants.

“We also started a Telegram group where employees could share details about food left over from events. You take a photo, post it in the chat and say where the food is and what time it will be there until,” she says.

The Telegram group also became a way for members to share tips during the height of Covid-19, when having meals at home became the norm. From some 200 members before the pandemic, the chat group has since grown to comprise over 450 members.