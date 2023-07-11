NEA advises against water sports, fishing in Raffles Marina after high levels of oil and grease found

SINGAPORE – Members of Raffles Marina in Tuas should avoid any water sports and fishing in the area for the time being after elevated levels of oil and grease were found there.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Tuesday in response to The Straits Times’ queries that oil and grease found in the waters off Raffles Marina were linked to the run-off from water used to douse an hours-long fire in a chemical storage facility in Tuas last Wednesday.

NEA added that it is investigating if any environmental regulations have been violated, without elaborating on which parties are being probed.

This comes after the agency analysed samples of “pungent brown water” in a canal in Tuas West that leads to the sea near the marina.

Booms were placed in the canal on the day of the fire to prevent the run-off from escaping into the sea, NEA said on Tuesday.

Some dead fish were found after the fire in the sea off Raffles Marina, where the water quality was affected by oil and grease carried by the run-off, the agency added.

NEA said it will continue to monitor the water quality at the canal and marina until it returns to normal.

Some boat owners berthing their watercraft in the marina said they plan to claim for damage caused by the pollution.

Mr Daniel Wong, 53, who is coordinating the claims for six owners so far, estimated that it would cost him $10,000 to repaint the sullied hull of his 36-feet-long boat.

The boat charter operator said: “Almost everything in the marina seemed to have died two days after the fire.

“We had a net of more than 20 fish next to the boat, mainly groupers, that we planned to let go. But all of them died.”