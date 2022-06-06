Natural and built heritage to be conserved as Springleaf forested area is developed

SINGAPORE - Portions of Springleaf, a largely-forested area, will be developed as a mixed-use site, with some of its natural and built heritage elements to be retained.

On Monday (June 6), the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced that housing will be built in the area, to meet demand and make use of Springleaf MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, which opened last year.

At more than 30ha, the site is bounded by Seletar Expressway, Mandai Road and Upper Thomson Road.

About half of it is currently zoned for residential, as well as mixed commercial and residential use, while about a quarter, or 8.5ha, is zoned as park land and the rest of the plot is a reserve site.

The URA said an environmental baseline study was conducted in 2018. It then engaged a multidisciplinary team, including ecologists and landscape architects, to "explore potential ideas for sensitive development that would protect the rich biodiversity of the area".

The agency commissioned an environmental impact assessment in 2020 to understand how its development plans would affect the site, which includes two zones that studies identified as significant conservation areas for biodiversity.

A URA spokesman told The Straits Times that based on recommendations of the impact assessment, it is now planning to expand the park area to 10 to 15ha - about half the Springleaf site. The planned residences in the area will be private housing, he added.