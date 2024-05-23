Ordering just enough and choosing reusables: Simple ways to reduce plastic and food waste

Leftover rice or noodles, stale bread, blemished bananas – these seemingly small items in your home can accumulate into a significant issue when viewed on a larger scale.

In 2022, Singapore generated 813,000 tonnes of food waste, equivalent to about two bowls of rice per day, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA). Additionally, Singaporeans discarded 265 million kg of disposables, including plastic bags and food packaging. That is about 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools or 5,300 four-room Housing Board flats.

This is why every small step you take to reduce waste counts. The interactive guide below is designed to help you discover simple ways to reduce waste while saving money at the same time.

Avoid ordering excess food and bring reusables

Click on the items to find out how to reduce the waste you can generate in a hawker centre