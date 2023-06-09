Malaysia establishes monitoring and warning system to predict level of fire risk for South-east Asia

SINGAPORE - An early warning monitoring and fire prevention system has been set up by Malaysia for its Asean neighbours in a bid to reduce hotspots as the warmer El Nino weather phenomenon looms, increasing the risk of fires in vegetation and other areas.

The Fire Danger Rating System or FDRS is able to assess the risk of fires and predict fire behaviour for up to seven days in advance. This information is then used to assist in fire management.

It utilises satellite data that can differentiate if the heat comes from an industrial area, an oil and gas well or burning vegetation, as well as data on weather, temperature, and hotspots from 459 Asean weather stations from Global Telecommunications Systems, said Malaysia’s Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Speaking to The Straits Times after the two-day meeting with representatives from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand had concluded on Thursday, Mr Nik Nazmi also said that a new roadmap on Asean cooperation for Transboundary Haze Pollution Control has been drafted.

He added that a public webinar in mid June will seek to gather feedback from the public before the roadmap is finalised by the Conference of the Parties to the Asean Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution to be held in Laos in August 2023.

The meeting with senior officials overseeing environmental protection among the five countries, or what is commonly known as southern Asean, will continue due to similar weather patterns.

"We feel that we need to have the sub-regional meeting. So there's more focus to all that happens in between, because if we just go to the general Asean meeting, then whatever happens in southern Asean will not be prominently discussed,"

The meeting also took stock of the progress made by the five countries in curbing the haze. For Malaysia, Mr Nik Nazmi noted that Malaysia has invested in water infrastructure including water storage and dams in drains to retain water in the event of a fire, as well as watchtowers to look out for fires in agriculture land.

Forest fires, however, may pose bigger challenges to put out, noted Mr Nik Nazmi. “Forests are usually more isolated and difficult to access. It’s not like agricultural lands where there are usually more roads.”

Both Mr Nik Nazmi and Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu noted that the region has been relatively haze-free in the past few years, partly due to favourable weather conditions influenced by La Nina, which generally brings about heavier rainfall in South-east Asia.

At the 10th Singapore Dialogue on Sustainable World Resources (SWR) at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore on Friday morning, Ms Fu said: “We have been lucky to enjoy haze-free conditions in Singapore for the past few years, partly due to favorable weather conditions and in a very major part to better managed forestry and agriculture in the region.”

But as El Nino looms, drier weather is expected, as Ms Fu noted that the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) announced the start of the dry season for the Southern Asean region, which began much earlier compared to previous years

Indonesia is also exploring climate modification technology to produce artificial rain and strengthen water reserves, which could help prevent peatland fires, said Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan on Tuesday.

He was in Singapore for Ecosperity Week, Temasek’s sustainability conference of global business leaders, policymakers, investors and civil society from the region.