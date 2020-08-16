Sustainability and Environment Ministry launches Climate Action Week to raise awareness of 'existential challenge'

SINGAPORE - A week-long series of ground-up initiatives to raise awareness of the long-term existential challenge posed by climate change is under way.

Climate Action Week, organised by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), kicked off on Saturday (Aug 15) with an online talk on urban farming by Ms Danielle Chan, an alumna of the National University of Singapore (NUS) who co-founded the urban farming company Citiponics.

Other events as part of the initiative that will run till Aug 21 include webinars, panel discussions, workshops and even a virtual Youth4Climate concert by real estate giant City Developments Limited (CDL).

Many of the activities are being conducted virtually and are open to the public.

The 30 initiatives organised by 27 partners from the people, private and public (3P) sectors are aimed at building broader public awareness of key issues in sustainability and climate change, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Various primary schools, secondary schools and junior colleges are among the organisers, as are coffee producer Nespresso and non-government organisations such as the World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore.

The MSE said climate change is a long-term existential challenge for Singapore, and the nation must press on with sustainability efforts even as it addresses the immediate issues posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Galvanising a whole-of-nation effort will be a key determinant of Singapore's success in mitigating and adapting to the challenges posed by climate change," it added.

This is the second edition of Climate Action Week, which was initiated last year following the success of the MSE's Year of Climate Action campaign in 2018, which saw about 800 climate action-related events initiated and organised here.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said in a Facebook post on Saturday night: "A sustainable nation is a resilient one, and we can all do our part in this long-term endeavour."

She encouraged members of the public to participate in the activities and hoped participants will find them enriching.

More information on the activities can be found on the MSE's climategamechanger.sg website.