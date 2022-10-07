MPA leads exercise to showcase S'pore's quick response to tackling oil spills

SINGAPORE - A plane was activated as part of moves to contain a simulated "oil spill" near the Raffles Reserved Anchorage on Friday. The incident involving a tanker and a bulk carrier saw more than 100 personnel testing their capabilities in a multi-agency Joint Oil Spill Exercise (Jose).

The newest patrol craft of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore - MPA Guardian - directed and coordinated the efforts, including using an aircraft to spray oil dispersant and oil containment booms.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police, together with oil major Shell and organisation Oil Spill Response also took part in the exercise.

Apart from firefighting activities at sea, SCDF officers got a chance to fine-tune height rescue manoeuvres, including boarding a vessel to come to the aid of "injured" crew and transferring them to another vessel.

The proceedings on Friday were also observed by 80 delegates - from the Singapore International Bunkering Conference and Exhibition - who gathered at the Pasir Panjang Ferry Terminal.