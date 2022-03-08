Most supermarkets to charge at least 5 cents per disposable bag from mid-2023

Consumers will, from the middle of next year, have to pay at least five cents for every disposable bag - regardless of material - they take at most supermarket outlets here, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said yesterday.

"Charging per bag is equitable and effective," she said during the debate on her ministry's budget.

Ms Fu added: "The more bags we take, the higher the amount we pay. Charging from the first bag would also encourage shoppers to bring their own bags from the outset."

For a start, this charge will apply to supermarket chains with an annual turnover of more than $100 million.

This means that shoppers will have to pay for disposable bags at around two-thirds of all supermarket outlets in Singapore, including those under FairPrice, Dairy Farm, Sheng Siong and Prime.

Online retailers and convenience stores will be excluded from implementing this mandatory minimum charge for disposable bags of all materials.

But Ms Fu said a disposable bag charge is not a ban on such bags, and would not remove the public's access to disposable bags.

Instead, the charge aims to encourage the public to be more judicious with their use of disposables.

Funds collected from the charge will be kept by the supermarkets, but information on the number of bags issued and proceeds received from the bag charge must be published to ensure accountability, Ms Fu said.

For example, the disposable bag surcharge revenue from supermarket chain FairPrice, which has since November 2019 been charging shoppers who take such bags 20 cents a transaction, is channelled into green programmes such as the National Parks Board's OneMillionTrees movement.

Ms Fu said: "We strongly encourage supermarket operators to channel the proceeds obtained from the bag charge to environmental or social causes, and consider initiatives to support lower-income families."

The new minimum charge for plastic bags is the final outcome of 1½ years of extensive consultation with the industry and the public, where work groups were convened to draft guidelines, and feedback on suggested guidelines were collected.