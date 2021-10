More thundery showers in S'pore expected in second half of October

SINGAPORE - More thundery showers are expected in the second half of October, with temperatures ranging between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days, Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Friday (Oct 15).

Thundery showers are expected in the late morning and afternoon of most days because of strong daytime heating of land areas.

MSS said: "On a few of these days, the thundery showers could be heavy due to large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region."

On a few mornings, widespread thundery showers accompanied by gusty winds also can be expected due to Sumatra squalls passing from the Strait of Malacca to the South China Sea.

Although showers are expected on most days of the fortnight, the daily maximum temperature could still reach a high of around 34 deg C on a few days.

Relatively warm and humid conditions, with minimum night-time temperatures of up to 28 deg C, can be expected on a few nights, particularly over the eastern and southern coastal areas, added MSS.

Prevailing south-west monsoon conditions, with low-level winds blowing from the south-east or south-west, are forecast to gradually weaken in the next two weeks, signalling the end of the south-west monsoon and the start of the inter-monsoon period.

In the first half of October, short-duration thundery showers fell over a few parts of Singapore on most late mornings and afternoons. Most parts of the island, however, recorded below-average rainfall during the period, MSS said.

It added that the first half of October was drier and warmer compared with the previous month, and there were nine days where maximum temperatures of 34 deg C or higher were recorded.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.5 deg C was recorded at Marina Barrage on Oct 12.