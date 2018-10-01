More showers expected in second week of October

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans can look forward to a respite from the current warm and dry weatherwith more showers expected in the second week of October.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Monday (Oct 1) that Singapore can expect thundery showers mostly in the afternoon on six to eight days.

On most days , the daily temperature is forecast to range between 25 deg C and 33 deg C, MSS said.

On a few days when there is little or no rainfall, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 34 deg C.

Overall, the rainfall for the first fortnight of October is expected to be near-normal.

MSS said the dry and warm weather conditions have been around since mid-September. They were the result of south-west monsoon conditions with low level winds blowing from the south-east or south.

These are expected to gradually weaken in the first fortnight of October.

In September, Singapore experienced thundery showers mostly in the late morning and afternoon.

In the first half of the month, the thundery showers that fell over the island were due in part to wind convergence over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity. They were also the result of the passage of Sumatra squalls that crossed over Singapore from the Strait of Malacca to the South China Sea.

The heaviest rainfall occurred on Sept 7 at Upper Thomson where the daily total rainfall recorded was 121.6mm.

There was less rainfall in the second half of September than in the first half. The thundery showers that fell over the island in the afternoon on some days in the last two weeks of September were localised and of short-duration.

The overall rainfall in September was near-normal.

The last two weeks of September were warmer and drier than the first half of the month. The daily maximum temperature in the first fortnight of the month ranged between 30.1 deg C and 33.6 deg C.

In the second fortnight of the month, the daily maximum temperature recorded was between 31.8 deg C and 35.2 deg C. The daily minimum temperature during the month ranged between 21.4 deg C and 27.3 deg C.

Above-average rainfall was recorded over two-thirds of the island in September. The lowest rainfall of 88.2mm, which was 54 per cent below the average, was recorded at Choa Chu Kang West. Rainfall was highest at the Thomson area where 289.8 mm of rainfall, which was 59 per cent above the average, was recorded.