More red packets repurposed in 2022 as businesses ramp up recycling initiatives

SINGAPORE - More red packets are getting a new lease of life in Singapore as businesses expand collection points around the island dedicated to recycling the festive envelopes, which are typically discarded after Chinese New Year.

Red packets cannot traditionally be recycled in the National Environment Agency’s blue recycling bins with other paper products, due to the large amount of red ink used for the paper which is mixed in with other materials such as plastic and foil, said Ms Jen Teo, executive director of non-profit Singapore Environment Council.

Having dedicated recycling bins allows for red packets, or hongbao, to be channelled to the right vendors who have the machinery and expertise to recycle them, she added.

There are currently more than 140 locations around the island with such facilities, including all DBS/POSB and most UOB branches, where people can recycle their red packets throughout the year.

Over the past five years, businesses such as banks and malls have made a concerted effort to green the tradition of giving red packets by ensuring that the products are upcycled into objects such as furniture and even future red packets.

Organisations told The Straits Times that they are repurposing more red packets than ever, with some recording hundreds of kilograms recycled in 2022.

Electricity retailer Geneco, for instance, collected a total of more than 1,040kg in 2022, up from more than 410kg the previous year.

Mr Alex Chan, head of brand, communications and marketing at Geneco, which has partnered several brands to set up recycling points at 30 locations, said: “During this festive season, we tend to purchase or receive free red packets in abundance, and this often leads to excess red packets which typically end up unused or worse, thrown away together with the used ones.

“This is especially so if the red packet designs have zodiac animals that are not relevant for the following year.“

Mr Daryl Chew, general manager at Tay Paper Recycling, which coordinates red packet recycling for five companies, said such single-stream services help reduce the time taken by the waste paper company to sort through red packet waste.

Collecting red packets in bulk allows for the removal of contaminants to take place at one go before the recyclable red packets are mixed with similar paper of low quality, he added.

“Once we have enough volume, the paper is exported overseas to customers that need them,” said Mr Chew.

Among the companies that have started recycling collection points is UOB, which recycled a record 2,540kg worth of red packets in 2022.