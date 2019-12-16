More in Singapore aware of climate change, and are willing to bear costs and inconvenience to safeguard planet: Survey

SINGAPORE - The impacts of the changing climate has caught the attention of more Singaporeans, with a large majority indicating that they were willing to bear additional costs and inconvenience to safeguard the planet for future generations.

These were among the key findings of a poll on climate change perceptions among Singaporeans and permanent residents, released on Monday (Dec 16) by the National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS), which is part of the Prime Minister's Office.

This climate change perception survey has been conducted by the Government once every two years since 2011.

The latest edition of the survey, conducted face-to-face with 1,000 Singapore residents aged 15 and above earlier this year, found that over 90 per cent were aware of climate change and its impacts, such as ecosystem destruction, as well as rising temperatures and sea-levels.

Almost four in five (78.2 per cent) of those polled were prepared to play their part towards a low-carbon Singapore, even if they have to bear some additional costs and inconvenience as consumers.

While the NCCS survey reflected the global trend on climate change awareness among people here, the Singapore survey showed some were not sure what they could do to tackle the issue.

Less than half of those polled (48.3 per cent) said they knew what they could do to address climate change. Still, people here were trying to do their bit by making changes where they could, the survey showed.

More were practising environmentally-friendly actions at home, compared with findings from the earlier survey in 2017.

For instance, more said they were saving water (90.7 per cent, up from 85.8 per cent) and reducing food wastage and tracking food expiration (79.7 per cent, up from 77.6 per cent).

Related Story Singapore hosting meeting of UN climate body shows commitment to climate change: Experts

Related Story Singapore to update climate pledge it made under Paris Agreement: Masagos

About 91 per cent, the same proportion as in 2017, said they switched off electrical appliances at the wall socket when not in use.

In terms of how such actions could translate into making a difference to global climate change, about six in 10 said they strongly believed that individual action could make a difference in the climate fight.

NCCS said respondents indicated that they thought tackling climate change required the effort of all parties, including the government, business, individuals, as well as non-government groups.

Related Story Climate of Change: Special reports by ST correspondents

Concern about the liveability of the planet for the future generations was a key motivator for those surveyed, with 84.8 per cent said that they strongly believed that climate change is already happening and will affect our future generations if nothing is done.

Said NCCS: "Addressing climate change is a whole-of-society effort... The Government will continue to encourage collective climate action, and work closely with businesses and citizens to co-create solutions to build a resilient and sustainable Singapore."