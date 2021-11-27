More food centres, coffee shops allow groups of up to 5

Two more hawker centres and 10 other coffee shops have opened to groups of up to five fully vaccinated people to dine in.

The hawker centres are Tampines Round Market & Food Centre and Taman Jurong Food Centre, while the coffee shops include Chuan Kee F&B in Lower Delta Road and Hunger House in Tagore Lane.

Another 19 hawker centres are slated to do so by Monday, bringing the total to 32 hawker centres.

By Tuesday, the remaining hawker centres are expected to have similar entry checks in place for five people to eat together, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on its website.

The expansion comes as NEA and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) progressively roll out measures at food establishments to facilitate vaccination-differentiated rules.

On Thursday, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor said on Facebook that 17 coffee shops can now accommodate groups of up to five fully vaccinated people.

An initial batch of 11 hawker centres and seven coffee shops started to allow dining in for groups of up to five people on Tuesday.

Dr Khor said: "We are actively consulting the hawkers' associations and working with the town councils and NEA-appointed operators to help the remaining hawker centres come on board... by the end of November.

"I also hope to see more coffee-shop operators put in place the required measures, so that groups of up to five fully vaccinated persons can dine in at their premises."

She said vaccination checks were generally smooth at two premises that she visited this week - Bedok Food Centre and Qi Xiang coffee shop in Upper Serangoon Road - with diners proactively showing their vaccination status at the point of entry.

The relaxed dining rules come after almost two months of restrictions that limited eating at hawker centres and coffee shops to pairs.

EATERIES ADDED TO LIST

Hawker centres • Tampines Round Market & Food Centre; • Taman Jurong Food Centre.

Coffee shops • Chuan Kee F&B at 1091A Lower Delta Road; • Hunger House at 9 Tagore Lane; • Koufu at 662D Punggol Central; • Brunners Coffeeshop at 228 East Coast Road; • Tong Kian Eating House at 37 Teban Gardens Road; • Saffrons at 201D Tampines Street 21; • Hoki 150 at Block 150 Bishan Street 11; • Kian Seng Seafood Restaurant at 4013 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 1; • Bangkok Street Mookata at Block 421 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10; • Chilli Padi Nonya Catering at 2 Changi Business Park Crescent.

Those who are eligible to dine at hawker centres will be given a sticker for identification, while those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated can only buy food for takeaway.