More facilities in S’pore to reprocess paper, textiles could boost recycling rate: Industry insiders

SINGAPORE - As waste generated locally involving cardboard, paper, textile and leather gets exported to be further reprocessed, industry stakeholders said that creating more facilities to reprocess it in the Republic would boost the recycling rate.

Tai Hing Paper (THP), a firm specialising in collecting, segregating and baling recyclable paper before exporting it to paper mills overseas to be remanufactured into paper products, had considered setting up a paper mill in Singapore in 2013.

Designed by specialists from Taiwan, the mill would have also generated power to meet its needs from waste paper and empty fruit bunches from palm plantations in neighbouring countries, said Ms JacQueline Lim, managing director of THP.

“But there was not enough support from the authorities,” she added. “It was difficult to acquire space of at least 100,000 sq ft, in addition to getting permits for water and energy use – particularly for an SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) like us with no expertise in how to expand our business to relatively new areas such as setting up a paper mill.”

Without a local paper mill, transport costs have posed a challenge for waste-paper collectors who ply residential and commercial areas for discarded cardboard.

Mr Toh Ching Hsien, director of Vibrant Recycle, a local recycling company, said that cardboard can be easily recycled.

But current prices of cardboard waste have dropped sharply to around a third of the all-time high 2017 and 2018 prices of between $0.33 and $0.35 per kg, recalled Mr Toh.

This reduces the incentive for karang gunis – kerbside collectors who resell items to make a living – and paper-recycling companies like Mr Toh’s to collect cardboard.

A packing plant, said Mr Toh, that receives an order from a paper mill factors in higher freight costs, among other considerations, when quoting a lower price to collectors.

In its recently released waste statistics for 2022, the National Environment Agency (NEA) attributed the lower recycling rates for paper, cardboard, textile and leather waste to high freight costs, compared to before the pandemic.

Recycled paper cardboard totalled 394,000 tonnes, less than the 437,000 tonnes recycled in 2021.