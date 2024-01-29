YTL PowerSeraya to build new 600-megawatt hydrogen-ready turbine by 2027

SINGAPORE – YTL PowerSeraya (YTLPS) has won the right to build, own and operate a new turbine, which will raise Singapore’s electricity generation capacity by the end of 2027.

The upcoming hydrogen-ready combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) has a 600-megawatt (MW) capacity and can power about 864,000 four-room flats for a year.

It will be built on the site of the existing Pulau Seraya Power Station and is expected to be commissioned by end-2027.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) had requested for proposals in July 2023 to ensure that Singapore has sufficient generation capacity to meet the projected growth in demand and maintain system reliability.

Announcing the award to YTLPS on Jan 29, the regulator said four proposals were received by the close of the request for proposals on Oct 31.

While Singapore electricity generation capacity was about 12,800MW in 2022, the regulator has projected that additional generation capacity will be needed by 2028.

Electricity demand has been steadily increasing due to economic growth, growing electrification and increased digitalisation, EMA said.

And over the next five years, the projected system peak demand will grow faster, with an annual growth of at least 3.4 per cent, compared with the previous decade’s growth of 1.5 per cent. This acceleration is driven by industries such as advanced manufacturing, digital economy, food and transport, the regulator said.

In particular, electrification will grow as Singapore moves its vehicle population to be electrified by 2030. New diesel car registrations to cease from 2025, and all new car and taxi registrations will have to be of cleaner-energy models including electric, hybrid or hydrogen fuel cell cars from 2030.