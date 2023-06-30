Month-long movement to rally efforts in S’pore for environmental sustainability

SINGAPORE – A month-long national effort to rally Singaporeans, organisations and the community to take collective action for environmental sustainability and climate resilience was rolled out on Friday.

Go Green SG, launched by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at Mee Toh School in Punggol, features more than 300 activities organised by over 150 partners in July.

The number of activities is more than double that in 2022, when Go Green SG was known as Climate Action Week.

Partners in the national movement, organised by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), include DBS, City Developments Limited, Mandai Wildlife Group and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

This is the first time STB is collaborating with MSE on sustainability-related activities, including interactive tours and attractions, education workshops, dining experiences and green retail.

With Singapore already experiencing higher temperatures, Mr Wong said the Republic alone cannot solve the climate challenge. It is working closely across various international platforms and with like-minded countries while cutting down heat-inducing greenhouse gas emissions within Singapore.

“Building a greener Singapore is a key priority for me and my team. As many of you know, we are currently undertaking the Forward Singapore exercise to review our policies comprehensively, and to refresh our social compact,” said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

Under the Forward Singapore exercise launched by Mr Wong in June 2022, conversations with Singaporeans have been taking place on the challenges and trade-offs that the country has to balance for environmental sustainability and in the transition to a green economy. Topics ranged from circularity, food resilience, and coastal and flood resilience to Singapore’s net-zero emission goal.

Through public engagements under the Steward Pillar, one of six pillars under the exercise, more than 2,200 Singaporeans have participated in some 30 sessions. These engagements included businesses, non-governmental organisations, schools, and the community.