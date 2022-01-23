Migrant workers living in dorms encouraged to clear own trash as part of SG Clean Day

SINGAPORE - Migrant workers living in four dormitories here will be encouraged to bin their own rubbish as part of SG Clean Day.

The widening of the initiative was announced on Sunday (Jan 23) by the Public Hygiene Council (PHC) as it partners the Dormitory Association of Singapore Limited (DASL) to kick off the first SG Clean Day of 2022.

There will be no sweeping from 6am till midnight at the four dormitories - Homestay Lodge in Kaki Bukit, S11 Dormitory@Punggol, Cochrane Lodge 2 in Admiralty Road West, and Tee Up dormitory in Seletar North.

Previously, SG Clean Day was implemented only in public parks, gardens, park connectors, open areas and the ground levels of housing estates.

The PHC said in a statement that the partnership is aimed at encouraging dormitory residents to take ownership and personal responsibility to bin their trash properly and keep their living premises clean.

It added that every resident in Singapore has a part to play to ensure the overall cleanliness and hygiene standard of shared spaces.

DASL president Johnathan Cheah said he was delighted to support the PHC in its SG Clean Day initiative to help keep Singapore clean.

"Maintaining a safe and hygienic living environment for our migrant workers in their home away from home has always been our mission as their health and welfare are of utmost importance to us," Mr Cheah said.

"SG Clean Day reminds us and our dormitory residents that we are empowered to take ownership of our living environment. We encourage all dormitories to be a part of SG Clean Day."

PHC chairman Edward D'Silva said that everyone who calls Singapore home has a key role to play in keeping the country clean.

Mr D'Silva added: "The PHC is excited to begin this new journey with DASL and its residents to ensure a clean and safe environment for all to work and live in.

"Dirty and littered places will attract disease-carrying pests and create room for bacteria and viruses to grow. Together, we can make Singapore cleaner, safer and better for them and us."

All 17 town councils here are taking part in SG Clean Day.

As part of the Jurong-Clementi town council's initiatives, residents took part in a litter-picking event at Block 425 Jurong West Avenue 1 to spring clean the area.

The residents were joined by Mr D'Silva, PHC executive director Gloria Tan, and MP for Jurong GRC Xie Yao Quan, who is also chairman of the town council.

The PHC said it is looking to engage more community and corporate partners this year to participate in SG Clean Day as a mark of their commitment to keep Singapore clean.

Those who wish to find out more about the initiative can visit the PHC website at https://www.publichygienecouncil.sg.