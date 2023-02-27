Meet the wildlife that call Singapore home

SINGAPORE - The existence of myriad wildlife on an island that is almost entirely urbanised has captivated many.

From sambar deer roaming the forests of Mandai to otters frolicking around Marina Bay, The Straits Times looks at some creatures that call the Republic home, based on the latest data available from the National Parks Board (NParks).

1. Monkeys

There are two species of monkeys native to Singapore. The first is the critically endangered Raffles’ banded langur, which has a population of 73 as at 2022, and the second is its more pesky relative, the long-tailed macaque, which numbers around 2,000, according to a 2012 study conducted by NParks.

The macaques can be found in the Bukit Timah and Central Catchment Nature Reserves. Though their presence may seem overwhelming, their current numbers are considered to be healthy by NParks.

To manage potential conflicts with humans, NParks uses strategies such as “monkey guarding” – blocking the creatures from approaching and redirecting them to forests instead – and relocation if their behaviour is more aggressive.

2. Wild boar