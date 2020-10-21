Meat processing firm Fuyen Food fined over lapses in hygiene, cockroach infestation found in storage rooms

SINGAPORE - A meat processing company in Singapore was found to have widespread infestation of cockroaches in its processing and storage rooms.

Fuyen Food was fined $15,000 in court on Wednesday (Oct 21) for poor maintenance of its premises and improper storage of food.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday that it had conducted a routine inspection of the company's premises last November and had found multiple lapses in hygiene.

The company's premises were poorly maintained and it had improper thawing and storage practices.

"In the interest of public health, implicated cooked food items were discarded on the spot," the SFA said.

Last year, the agency also suspended Fuyen Food's operating licence for 13 days between Nov 28 and Dec 10.

Only after the company rectified the lapses and took measures to improve the cleanliness of its premises was the suspension lifted.

The SFA said that food safety is a joint responsibility of Government, industry and consumers, as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain.

The agency added that food operators should ensure that their premises are clean and well maintained and staff are adequately trained on proper food safety management.

SFA will take enforcement action against those who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food hygiene and food safety requirements.

For each offence, those found guilty can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months or both.

Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise them.

They can provide feedback via the SFA's online feedback form at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback or call its contact centre on 6805-2871 with details for follow-up investigations.