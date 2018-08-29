Man fined $10,000 for illegally dumping waste at Bedok Reservoir Road bin centre

SINGAPORE - An elderly Singaporean man was fined $10,000 on Wednesday (Aug 29) for illegally dumping waste at a bin centre.

In a statement released the same day, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the 62-year-old was charging businesses operating at Tampines Industrial Park for collecting their waste between June and October last year.

The self-employed man then bribed a cleaner who was manning the bin centre at Block 744 Bedok Reservoir Road to allow him to dump the waste there, in order to avoid paying for waste disposal at an authorised site.

If convicted, offenders can be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to a year, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $100,000 and jailed between one and 12 months.

In its statement, NEA said that general waste collected from industrial estates must be disposed of at the incineration plants or licensed recycling facilities.

If the waste cannot be incinerated, it should be disposed of at the landfill.

"The dumping of such waste at bin centres serving residential estates is illegal. NEA will not hesitate to take strict enforcement action against those who illegally dump waste," it said.

The agency advised the public to call its hotline at 1800-CALL-NEA (1800-2255-632) if they witness any illegal dumping activity, with information such as the date, time and location of the incident, registration number of the vehicle used to carry the waste, as well as supporting photos and video clips.