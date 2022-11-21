Loss of coastal and marine habitats in Singapore has slowed: Study

Seagrass areas have made a steady recovery and corals had grown extensively along some seawalls between 1993 and 2018. PHOTO: NATHANIEL SOON
Ang Qing
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - The loss of coastal and marine habitats in Singapore to urban development has slowed over the past three decades, and some ecosystems have even bounced back, a recent study has found.

Mangrove forests – crucial for combating climate change with their ability to absorb vast quantities of carbon and reduce the impact of storm surges – have almost doubled in size since 1993, according to the study, which has created the most comprehensive maps of coastal and marine ecosystems in Singapore to date.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top